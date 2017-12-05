Men convicted in massive check fraud scheme

UTICA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman announced the convictions of three men in connection with a multi-county check fraud scam.

Some parts of the operation took place in Schenectady County.

Officials say Kevin Singleton-Lee (aka Kev Escobar), Jerome Simpson, and Daniel Green issued more than $175,000 in fraudulent checks and used social media to recruit financially vulnerable individuals to cash the fake checks using their personal accounts.

In some instances, officials say the men even assumed the identities of the account holders without their knowledge or consent, accessed their accounts using personal information the men acquired for security purposes and withdrew funds through ATM transactions.

“We have zero tolerance for those who exploit financially vulnerable New Yorkers for their personal gain,” said Attorney General Schneiderman. “We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to bring fraudsters to justice and protect consumers from falling victim to these scams.”

Ringleader Singleton-Lee was charged separately in Onondaga and Oneida Counties. He pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree grand larceny and one count of first-degree identity theft. He will be sentenced next year.

Simpson was previously convicted of one count of third-degree grand larceny in Schenectady County Court. He was sentenced to 1 1/3 to four years in prison and ordered to repay $47,880.64.

Green was also previously convicted of one count of third-degree attempted grand larceny in Onondaga County Court. He was sentenced to time served and four years’ probation. He will also have to repay $9,900.

The Office of the Attorney General thanks the New York State Police Special Investigations Unit and Financial Crimes Unit, the Schenectady Police Department, the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, and the Utica Police Department for their invaluable assistance on this case.