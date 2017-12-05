Man accused of breaking into Jim’s Bait Shop arrested

By Published:
Credit: MGN Online

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department and New York State Police arrested a man following an investigation into a string of burglaries in the Mayfield area.

Police say they arrested Justin Coopey, 36, of Edinburg, for breaking into Jim’s Bait Shop on November 30. He is accused of stealing property and U.S. Currency. Police say he also damaged property while entering the business.

He was charged with third-degree burglary, petit larceny, and criminal mischief.

Coopey was arraigned and was remanded to Fulton County Correctional Facility in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond.

He is due back in court at a later date.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s