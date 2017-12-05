Man accused of breaking into Jim’s Bait Shop arrested

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department and New York State Police arrested a man following an investigation into a string of burglaries in the Mayfield area.

Police say they arrested Justin Coopey, 36, of Edinburg, for breaking into Jim’s Bait Shop on November 30. He is accused of stealing property and U.S. Currency. Police say he also damaged property while entering the business.

He was charged with third-degree burglary, petit larceny, and criminal mischief.

Coopey was arraigned and was remanded to Fulton County Correctional Facility in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond.

He is due back in court at a later date.