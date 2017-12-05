Make-A-Wish sends local teen to aquarium

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A shopping spree, a makeover, and a trip to the aquarium. These are all the things one local teen got to do Tuesday, courtesy of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Shyann’s day of pampering began early Tuesday morning at Viaport Rotterdam.

The 18-year old has MS and uses a ventilator. She can’t travel far, but this is all she needed to lift her spirits.

“She came to us about 2 and a half months ago from another facility. She wasn’t really doing too well spirit-wise. We’ve seen a tremendous change,” Tammie Thoms, Pathways Behavioral Specialist, said.

From getting her nails done to a new hairstyle and even a henna tattoo in memory of her mother who passed away in 2013.

“This is just one of those very, simple, heartfelt wishes. She doesn’t get to go out very too often. She doesn’t get to leave the facility very often but she’s really testing her stamina today and soaking in all of the attention enjoying herself,” Caryn Anatriello, of Make-A-Wish Northeast New York, said.

The main event was visiting the aquarium.

A lover of marine biology with big dreams of becoming a veterinarian one day, Shyann took it all in.

Little did she know the impact she has on her wish granters.

“To see her smile, to see her get excited about it has been amazing. That’s my reward. It’s a good holiday present too,” Thomas said.