Lawmaker to force House to take up Articles of Impeachment against Pres. Trump

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – A Democratic lawmaker plans on forcing the House to take up a vote on Articles of Impeachment against President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

Rep. Al Green (D-Texas) made the announcement on the House floor on Tuesday.

During his speech on the floor, Green says three prominent Democrats have asked to meet with him about the impeachment of Pres. Trump.

“Impeachment is not about Democrats or Republicans,” Rep. Green said. “It’s about democracy. It’s about government by the people for the people.”

He says he refuses to sit on the sidelines “while the world is considering one the great issues of our time.”