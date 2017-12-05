Bank teller accused of stealing $160K from customer

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a former Bank of American bank teller accused of stealing money from a customer on Monday.

Police say from March 2016 – March 2017, Alicia Smarro fraudulently withdrew approximately $160,000 from two savings accounts belonging to a single Bank of America Customer. She is then accused of depositing the stolen money into her personal bank accounts.

The victim has since been reimbursed for the money.

Smarro was previously fired by Bank of America due to an unrelated matter.

She was charged with second-degree grand larceny, first-degree falsifying business records, first-degree identity theft, and first-degree scheme to defraud.

Smarro was arraigned and remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility in lieu of $100,000.

