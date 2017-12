ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Opening statements are expected Monday in the trial of an accused rapist who allegedly preyed upon a sleeping UAlbany student.

Franklin Casatelli was charged with rape in the alleged attack that happened in October of 2016.

UAlbany Police claim Casatelli snuck into the Dutch Quad and raped the female student in her room.

Casatelli has pleaded not guilty.

Jury selection began Monday morning in Albany County Court.