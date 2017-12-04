Sen. Schumer: Bots are stealing Christmas

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – Senator Chuck Schumer is warning people about “Grinch Bots” as we head toward the holidays.

The bots are the same cyber scalpers that scoop up tickets to sporting events and Broadway shows then turn around and sell them at a higher price.

Apparently, they’re now doing the same thing with holiday gifts. That means that popular holiday gifts that would see for less than $20 and are being inflated to more than a $1,000.

Senator Schumer is calling on the National Retail Federation and other retail lenders to block the bots.