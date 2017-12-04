Protecting your holiday packages from porch thieves

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – ‘Tis the season for giving, but for some, it’s also the season to steal packages off your porch.

Twenty-three million Americans are estimated to have had a package stolen from them. Places like UPS are doing their part to make sure it doesn’t happen to you.

“I’m not going to do this anymore; flat out,” Mary Ann Syden said. “That was the last time anything was actually physically sent to the house.”

Syden has had packages of gifts go missing from her front step.

“You’re tracking it, and it’s saying it was delivered,” she said.

But when she got home, the package was nowhere to be found.

“There’s always concerns that they’re going to up and walk away,” she said. “It’s a violation.”

Now, Syden has deliveries shipped to her office where she knows they’ll be safe.

Geoffrey Deiho works at UPS Store in Albany. He said drivers are trained to be on the lookout for packages that may be stolen.

“If the driver doesn’t feel good about leaving the package, then it will come to our store for safe keeping,” he said.

In addition, items can be picked up at the UPS location. They can also be tracked online.

Trisha Guy plans to use that tool. She’s shipping gift donations to people in need across the country.

“Florence, Ky., Pasadena, Texas, Oregon, and somewhere in Florida.”

It’s almost $200 in shipping, but it’s worth it to help those would could use it most.

“If somebody took it away from them, that’s somewhat painful,” she said.

Amazon is also helping to protect packages. Amazon customers can have their items shipped to secure lockers located inside Whole Foods in Colonie.