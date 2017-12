Related Coverage Fort Edward home destroyed in overnight fire

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police have arrested a 15-year-old in connection with a fire at a home in Fort Edward last week.

Police say the teen intentionally started the fire on McKie Street. The teen is also accused of committing a number of burglaries before starting the fire.

The fire completely destroyed a two-story home.

Noone was injured in the fire, but the home is a total loss.