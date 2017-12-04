NY Giants fire head coach Ben McAdoo

Published:
New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo walks on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

NEW YORK (NEWS10) – The New York Giants fired embattled head coach Ben McAdoo less than 24 hours after the team lost its 10th game.

The Giants are nearing an end to a dismal 2-10 season.

Fans have been calling on his firing for weeks.

It appears the final straw came last week when McAdoo benched legendary quarterback Eli Manning, ending his 210 game start streak.

This is the second season McAdoo has coached the team, leading them to a playoff berth last year.

General Manager Jerry Reese was also let go.

