NY AG continues to investigate ‘fake’ comments on net neutrality

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is calling on the FCC to cooperate after the identities of real Americans were used to submit fake comments on net neutrality.

The Attorney General’s Office has been investigating the cases for six months.

People opposed to replacing net neutrality, an Obama-era regulation, say it would infringe on free speech, favors big business, and leaves small businesses on unfair ground.

Schneiderman says the FCC had been unwilling to help investigate who is behind the misused identities but reversed course on Monday saying they would help.

The Attorney General’s Office has set up a website for New Yorkers where you can check to see if your identity was used without your consent.

