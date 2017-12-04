Man in critical condition after getting hit by car in Milton

MILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man is in critical condition after getting hit by a car on Route 67 near Wood Road in Milton on Sunday.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m.

Police say Benedict Dejesus, 37, of Wilmington, Del., was walking in the driving lane when he was struck by the vehicle. The driver stopped and remained at the scene until emergency services arrived.

Dejesus was transported to Albany Medical Center via Life Net Helicopter.

Police say there is no evidence that the driver was impaired or was operating unsafely.

At this time, no charges have been filed against the driver.