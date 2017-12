ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – High school and college students looking for help with tuition have until Monday night to apply for one key scholarship.

The deadline for new applicants to apply for New York’s first-of-its-kind Excelsior Scholarship for the Spring 2018 semester.

To be eligible, students have to take at least 30 credits worth of classes and the family has to have a combined gross income of $100,000 or less.

Learn more about the scholarship and apply.