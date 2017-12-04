Fight the flu campaign held at local hospital

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A very unique and very helpful campaign was held on Monday at Saint Mary’s Hospital in Amsterdam.

Last January, Amy Stearns lost her daughter to the flu.

Now, she wants to make mothers aware of the dangers of the flu and how to recognize it before it becomes too late.

On Monday, she was handing out hand-made baby hats to new moms inside baby bags. Each bag also contained flu education awareness materials.

The Fight the Flu Foundation was created in 2015 when the founder Rebecca Hendricks lost her own daughter to the flu. She decided that more people needed to be aware of the dangers of the virus.