Experts: Flu season expected to be severe this year

ATLANTA (NEWS10) – Health officials are already warning that this flu season could be a bad one.

The CDC says the virus is hitting faster than usual with cases already spiking in some regions of the south.

There were zero states with high flu levels this time last year.

To make things worse, the National Institutes of Health says this season’s vaccine may only be 10 percent effective against the severe strain of flu.

The CDC is reporting hundreds of new flu cases every week. They fear those numbers could keep climbing right through the holidays.