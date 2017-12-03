Victorian Stroll, a holiday tradition in Troy

Web Staff Published:

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The holiday spirit continues to be celebrated in Troy with the annual Victorian Stroll.

It’s a packed city in Troy, as the northeast’s largest tree festival is just about wrapping up.

The 35th annual Victorian Stroll consisted of all kinds of family fun including musical performances, visits with Santa, and retailers opening their doors for the estimated 30-thousand visitors.

The stroll capped off tonight with the tree lighting ceremony on Monument Square.

“The stroll is like a Hallmark Christmas movie,” said Rhe Potenza, a participant.

The Troy Victorian Stroll just keeps growing, attracting hundreds more visitors every year.

