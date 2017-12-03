Potential suicide attempt averted with help of State Police

ALBANY-RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – NYS Police worked in conjunction with Rensselaer City Police, Rensselaer Fire Department and the Albany Fire Department to respond to an incident on the Patroon Island Bridge on I-90 late Sunday afternoon.

A male was threatening to jump into the Hudson River, as boats from the Troy Fire Department circled the area below.

Traffic was stopped in the westbound lanes of I-90 for approximately two hours as police talked to the 32 year old man.

He was sitting on the bridge with his legs over the edge.

A Trooper worked alongside a State Police negotiator and they were finally able to convince the man to come away from his location.

He was taken then taken into custody and brought to local hospital for evaluation.