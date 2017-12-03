NYSP: Herkimer man charged with DWI after driving pickup into Schoharie house

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a Herkimer man after they say he crashed his car into a house on Barton Hill Road in the Town of Schoharie Saturday night while driving drunk.

State Police say Timothy Sims, 54, was driving west on Barton Hill Road around 11:35 p.m. Saturday when his pickup truck left the road. Sims’ truck hit a tree and two lawnmowers before running into the house at 381 Barton Hill Road.

Sims was arrested at the scene and arraigned on DWI and criminal mischief charges.

Police say no one was injured in the incident, but due to the damage to the home, the residents were removed from the home. The American Red Cross says it is providing aid to four adults and one child after the accident.

Sims has been released on cash bail. He is scheduled to return to Schoharie Town Court this week.