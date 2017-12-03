NYS holiday tree lighting ceremony kicks off the season in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A big celebration of Christmas took place Sunday night in the Capital Region and NEWS 10 ABC was there.

The New York State holiday tree lighting and fireworks were held at the Empire State Plaza.

Thousands of people attended the event which included a full day of free ice skating, visiting with Santa, crafts and food and the lighting of the state Christmas tree.

THE NEWS 10 ABC morning team, Christina Arangio, Ryan Peterson, Nicol Lally, and Greg Pollak all there to help with the tree lighting just about an hour ago.

The events go until 8 p.m. With holiday rock and skate with local singer Moriah Formica of Guilderland.

The New York State holiday tree lighting ceremony is sponsored this year by SEFCU and Hannaford, making it a free fun event for the whole family.