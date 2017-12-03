HVCC women’s hoops sets combined NJCAA scoring record

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hudson Valley Community College women’s basketball team had to play two extra periods on Sunday afternoon as the Vikings defeated Corning Community College 104-101 in double-overtime. The 205 combined points is the highest combined scoring game in National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) history.

The Vikings were losing at the end of the third quarter, 66-57, as each team proceeded to score over 35+ points in the remaining three frames, which included overtime.

Cameran Henderson of Green Island had 14 points for HVCC and Hannah Kregier of Tamarac had a game-high 30 points for the Vikings.

Kregier scored 20 of her 30 in the fourth quarter alone.

The NJCAA record was set at 200 combined points when Mohawk Valley Community College beat SUNY Delhi 116-84 during the 2011-12 season.