Human remains found in wooded area in Delmar

DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, at approximately 4: 20 p.m. the Bethlehem Police Department received a report that human remains were found in a wooded area in Delmar.

Bethlehem Police located the human remains behind 55 Delaware Avenue in Delmar. Based on the decomposition development of the remains, it is too early to identify the ethnicity, age, or gender of the body. The cause of death and length of time the remains have been in the area is also unknown.

The incident is under investigation by members of the Bethlehem Police Department, New York State Police, Albany County District Attorney’s Office and New York State Forest Rangers.

