Girls World Expo empowers young women in the Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Empowering young women and connecting them to the community with a one day convention in Albany was goal for the “Girls World Expo” held at the Desmond Hotel on Sunday.

They say a woman can do anything a man can do and she can do it in heels. That was the theme for female empowerment. Teen girls gathered at today’s expo for a lesson in ladies leadership.

“Leaders should be able to work with people of any diversity. I think that a leader should also be very compassionate about their community so they’re not just doing it for themselves, they’re doing it for everyone else,” said Ivyann of the Advisory Board.

An event organized by girls for girls, the expo allowed young people to meet women in the community who are passionate about traditionally male dominated fields and activities.

“I heard that there’s going to be a bunch of different robotics things here and I was really excited because it was about STEM and I’m really interested in mechanical engineering,” said Morgan Zilm.

“It’s the most stressful amazing exciting thing,” said Genny Diehl of the Shaker Robotics team.

No dream is too big or too small.

“So my gym puts these banners up on the wall for girls who have stayed at the gym all through high school. I want to get my banner up on the wall so little girls can look at it and say ‘that girl stayed through high school.’ I want to be like her,” said Molly, a gymnast at Northeast Gymnastics Institute.

There were singers, dancers, a fashion show and plenty of other entertainment, but there were also some unique learning opportunities for young people like the “Meet a Muslim” table.

“They may form misconceptions about certain types of people so it’s really important for them [young girls] to get the opportunity to interact with those individuals and get to know them as individuals then find out, you know what, we might have a lot in common,” said Fazana Saleem-Ismail of the Capital District Coalition against Islamophobia.

Jitendra Singh is just one of the fathers who came today to support his teenager and remind her that girls are limitless.

“I think for my daughter and for all girls it’s important to kind of show them that they have so many opportunities. Girls can do anything and girls are strong and I think they need to be reminded of that,” Singh said.