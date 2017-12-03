4 men caught by joint law enforcement for attempted rape in Colonie

Web Staff Published:

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Sheriff Craig D. Apple, Sr. reports the arrest of four men in the town of Colonie.

On Saturday, Albany County Sheriff’s Investigators conducted an operation with the New York State Police Computer Crimes Unit, the Town of Colonie Police Department, and the Federal Bureau of Investigations, leading to the arrest of Edward Neville, Mark Schmidt, Daniel Meyer, and Russell Blair.

Neville of Pennsylvania, was charged with Attempted Promotion of an Obscene Sexual Performance by a Child, Attempted Rape and Attempted Criminal Sexual Act; all felonies

Schmidt of Altamont, was charged with Attempted Criminal Sexual Act and Attempted Rape, both felonies

Meyer of Baldwin, was charged with Attempted Rape, a felony.

Blair of West Sand Lake, was charged with Attempted Rape and Patronizing a Person for Prostitution, both felonies.

Neville, Schmidt, Meyer, and Blair were arraigned in the town of Colonie Court on Sunday and were sent to the Albany County Correctional Facility.

