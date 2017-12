BERNE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Sheriffs confirm a two story wood frame structure fire at 897 Switzkill Rd. in Berne, N.Y.

NEWS10 ABC has learned that the cause is under investigation. Three people have been displaced as the home is a complete loss.

A dog was killed in the fire.

It took about six minutes for crews to get the initial fire knocked down, but the overhaul is still ongoing.