Missing NC toddler believed deceased; mother’s live-in boyfriend arrested

JACKSONVILLE, N.C (WNCT)- The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI have made an arrest in connection with the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.

32-year-old Earl Kimrey was taken into custody by investigators at the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Friday.

Kimrey was taken before a state magistrate and charged with: Concealing of Death, Obstruction of Justice, 2nd Degree Burglary, Felony Larceny, and Possession of Stolen Property.

Kimrey is currently being held in the Onslow County Detention Center under a $1,010,000 bond.

District Attorney Ernie Lee has been consulted on the current charges and additional charges could be pending as the investigation continues.

Due to evidence gathered during the course of the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said it believes Mariah is deceased.

At this time, the location of Mariah is unknown, the Sheriff’s Office said. The searches will now shift to a recovery process.

Anyone with information should contact Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.