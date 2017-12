SAN JUAN, P.R. (NEWS10) – Governor Cuomo met with hundreds of New York utility workers in Puerto Rico on Saturday.

The governor calling on the federal government to quickly approve a federal aid package to rebuild the more than $90 billion in damages the island suffered after Hurricane Maria.

New York is also distributing 1,000 community water filtration systems across the island.

Currently more than 450 New York utility personnel are in Puerto Rico aiding the relief effort.