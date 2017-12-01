Smith’s Restaurant picking up the pieces after Cohoes fire

Published: Updated:

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Businesses on Remsen Street are picking up the pieces after Thursday’s massive fire.

Multiple shops and restaurants were impacted due to strong winds that carried the embers hundreds of feet away from the main blaze.

Restoration crews are working hard here at Smith’s Restaurant after the fire that started three blocks away spread and damaged the downtown staple.

Owner Joe Hostig say they have a lot of smoke and water damage.

Restoration crews worked throughout the night extracting water and removing furniture.

Hours later water is still leaking from the ceiling. Hostig knows things could have been much worse.

“I’m just grateful beyond words that we’re into this already and riding the ship,” Hostig said.

Hostig is hopeful they’ll be able to open within a few weeks.

