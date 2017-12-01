Neighbors recount fear of watching major fire burning near their homes

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Neighbors who live near the devastating fire in Cohoes offer firsthand accounts of a day they’ll never forget.

Kristin Gillson is still in shock. The biggest fire she’d ever seen was across the street.

“Nothing but smoke and water,” she recalled seeing. “It was just engulfed in flames.”

Gillson was at the doctor’s office when she heard the news. Her teenage daughter, Noel, was in their house. Gillson rushed back.

“I was fearing that I would come home and the house would be on fire and she’d be dead,” she said.

She was happy her daughter was okay, but that relief was short lived. The wind pushed the blaze in their direction.

Tonight at 10 & 11: They survived the horrific blaze just yards away – wait until you hear their incredible stories. pic.twitter.com/u0KHgYikfW — Andrew Banas (@AndrewWTEN) December 2, 2017

“We had the windows open like we do today, and it was filled with black smoke,” she said. “I was worried about the wind blowing embers this way because of the wind with the trees and the garage. I thought it was gonna catch fire.”

A day later and the house is still standing but the close call has Gillson on edge.

“Even right now you can still smell [the smoke],” she said.

Meanwhile, just behind the buildings that burned, Maria and her family watched in disbelief. Police tape was set up directly in front of their house as the blaze pushed smoke and debris into their yard.

Some of it remained there on Friday.

“I was scared for everybody,” Maria said. “We would lose everything.”

Both families said they are thinking of those who did lose their homes, and they plan to donate and give back however they can.