SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man accused of murdering another in Schenectady has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

Hector Abreu was accused of shooting Angel Carrion.

Investigators say the violence stems from gang affiliation.

Abreu is already serving a 12-year sentence after pleading guilty to shooting another man in the legs in Albany back in 2014. That incident happened four months after he shot and killed Carrion.