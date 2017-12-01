Jimmy Kimmel and Roy Moore duke it out on Twitter

(NEWS10) – ABC’s top late night host, Jimmy Kimmel got into a mild Twitter war with Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore.

Moore went at Kimmel after a comedic stunt that was developed when Kimmel’s show had comedian Tony Barbieri crash a Moore event at a church. Barbieri pretended to be a loud and boisterous supporter of Moore, named Jake Byrd, shouting out references questions how Moore could be possibly be a molester.

Roy Moore then responded via Twitter with the following:

.@jimmykimmel If you want to mock our Christian values, come down here to Alabama and do it man to man. #ALSen https://t.co/E7oQB9D83P — Judge Roy Moore (@MooreSenate) November 30, 2017

Then Jimmy Kimmel read Moore’s tweet on his show after the spat and provided his own response: “And I responded, and he responded back, and I responded again. It’s all on Twitter, but the bottom line is this: I accept the invitation. I will come down there.”

Kimmel has been referencing the accusations of Moore’s potential sexual assault history during some of his recent opening monologues. Kimmel continued his mockery of Moore stating that he would meet him at a mall like a younger girl might when lured by a sexual predator.

“We’ll have a little Panda Express, and we’ll talk about Christian values,” Kimmel said.

Kimmel also had fun with the way Moore referenced them meeting “man to man” to discuss Christian values.

“If you are, I accept by the way. I accept that invitation,” Kimmel said. “There is no one I would love to fight more than you. I will put my Christian values aside just for you and for that fight.”

He then continued in his monologue by telling Moore upon their potential meeting, he would wear “wear a Girl Scout uniform so you [Moore] can have something to get excited about.”

Kimmel then said their fictional fight should be for charity and that he would fight for the women that said Moore molested them.

