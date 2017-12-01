HIV diagnoses drop in NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The number of people who are newly diagnosed with HIV in New York has dropped to historic lows according to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

“When I was diagnosed in 1995, I was told I had three months,” Perry Junjulas, of the Albany Damien Center, said.

Junjulas was in a similar situation many people diagnosed with HIV at that time were in, with little hope and little medicine.

“Today, this is what we dreamed about. We dreamed of having medications that can help, but it is our job to make sure people can access them.”

The number of people newly diagnosed with HIV in New York has dropped by nine percent from 2015 to 2016. Since 2009, the number has decreased by close to 40 percent. Despite the decrease, people are still contracting the disease, which has led many legislators to focus on prevention.

“Education and talking out, events like today so we don’t get complacent and people let their guards down,” Senator Neil Breslin (D-Albany) said.

Even with education, Assemblywoman Patricia Fahy says stopping homelessness and drug addiction can also help stop the transmission of HIV.

“Often because of exchanging of needles, we have seen transmissions that way, so the more that we can address the homelessness and health care needs, we’re stabilizing lives,” Rep. Fahy said.

“If a person does not have housing, they don’t have access to medical care. For them, it’s 1980, they’re not going to survive this disease,” Junjulas said.

Gov. Cuomo announced that the Department of Financial Services is working to ensure that HIV prevention drugs are covered by insurance and no one will be denied for any reason.