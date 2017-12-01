Handcuff key still missing at local jail

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officers at a local jail are on high alert after a handcuff key is still missing.

Police say the key has been missing since Monday but they think they know who took it.

On Monday, Devyn Hoyt was being transported back to the Schenectady County Jail when police noticed a key ring was missing.

It was later found in Hoyt’s transport van.

The jail was immediately put on lockdown as officers searched up and down.

Police even searched Hoyt for the key, but he didn’t have it either.

The lockdown has been lifted, but the key still has not been found.