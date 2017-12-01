Gov. Cuomo directs state resources to assist the City of Cohoes

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is directing state resources to assist the city of Cohoes after the massive fire on Thursday.

The governor’s office says the State Department of Finacial Services to offer insurance claims assistance to affected residents beginning Friday night. A mobile response unit will be dispatched to help with insurance claims process. The unit will be placed on Remsen Street in vicinity to the fire between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Friday and wil remain available through the weekend from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The fire damaged more than 20 buildings and displaced 20 people.

State officials were on scene on Thursday and continue to coordinate with Cohoes officials as they continue to respond to the fire and recovery efforts.