ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The ice skating rink at the Empire State Plaza is open for the 2017-18 skating season.

The rink will stay open until 8 p.m. Friday night.

The rink’s regular hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week, weather permitting.

Every Friday, Hannaford will offer free skate rentals.