Cohoes inferno leaves families, businesses displaced

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Red Cross is helping nearly a dozen families Friday morning.

Many of them will be waking up to realize that this was not just a bad dream, that’s if they were even able to get any sleep.

It was an absolute inferno, the damage spreading some three blocks. In total nearly 20 buildings are damaged, including restaurants and businesses like Smith’s Tavern and Rizzo’s Florist.

A lot of that had to do with the strong winds on Thursday, causing the flames spread quickly and relentlessly.

Miraculously though, no one was seriously injured.

Though the fire chief was burned by a falling ember and another was taken to the hospital to be treated for heat exhaustion.

They’re both expected to be ok.

“Our most important issue is time and taking care of the people that were displaced. We have been blessed that no one has been hurt; had a couple with minor injuries but nothing major. And as you can see behind me it really is a disaster. It’s a sad day,” said Mayor Shawn Morse.