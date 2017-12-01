Cleanup continues following massive fire in Cohoes

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rebuilding begins after a massive fire damaged multiple buildings in Cohoes on Thursday.

Crews are boarding up businesses after the massive fire on Remsen Street flames uncontrollable jumped from building to building, windblown embers igniting fires blocks away.

Twenty-four hours later, piles of rubble are still smoldering, and the acrid smell of smoke lingers.

As the day progresses, the number of damaged buildings continues to climb.

“As of about 15 minutes ago, there are 31 buildings that had someone happen. From the worst to maybe just a broken window,” Mayor Shawn More said.

Dave Kehn says the blaze felt all too familiar. He was a firefighter for 36 years, remembers battling through the city’s massive blaze in 1988, which was also on Remsen Street.

“No, it’s not an easy job. They have a lot less guys working now than we did too. Their workload is intense,” Kehn said.

Mayor Morse says he’s received 900 texts, FB posts, and emails from people all over the country.

“When the worst of times happen the best of people step up and it’s kind of humbling. So we’re just going to keep doing what we do best in Cohoes, rebuild and get our Remsen Street to be the premier street in the Capital Region,” Mayor Morse said. “Hopefully next year we can stand here and talk about all the great things that are happening.”

The governor’s office is sending a mobile center to the city to help people with the insurance process

Pioneer Bank is collecting donations to support the victims who have been displaced

Incredibly no one was seriously injured

Mayor Morse says he has received calls from people in NYC all the way to California, asking how they can help.