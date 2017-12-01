Capitol Tree Lighting this Sunday at Empire State Plaza

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Capitol Tree Lighting Ceremony is this Sunday and there are many events for the whole family throughout the entire day.

It will be a full day of fun holiday-themed events that’s sure to get you in the holiday spirit and there is much to enjoy.

The beautiful blue spruce that is 50 feet tall will light up the Empire State Plaza is being donated by the Scott family, of Latham.

The 40-foot-tall blue spruce is being donated by the Mendiola family of Rome, Oneida County. It will shine brightly in East Capitol Park.

On Sunday, the family-fun annual events will have something for everyone with a full day of indoor and outdoor activities.

A chance to meet Santa Claus

Holiday arts and crafts show

Skating demonstrations by the Hudson-Mohawk Figure Skating Club

Train rides on the concourse

Horse and carriage rides on the Plaza

Caricatures by Rich Conley

Musical performances by Moriah Formica of the voice, Tuba Christmas and The Rusty Pipes

Fireworks!

The ice rink opens today at 11 a.m. and will be open until 8 p.m., seven days a week weather permitting and skating is always free.

The event also coincides with the Taste NY Holiday Expo at the New York State Museum (free); The Great Train Extravaganza in the Empire State Plaza Convention Center and there’s a free concert by The Zucchini Brothers at 3 p.m. in the Egg Center for the Performing Arts.*