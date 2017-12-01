Albany Damien Center hosts ribbon cutting, celebrates World AIDS Day

By Published:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Damien Center celebrated World AIDS Day at its ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday.

The new, 26,000 sq. ft. building houses 22 people with HIV who struggle with homelessness.

The Albany Damien Center provides programs that serve more than 400 people annually. The situation for those who utilize the center and its programs might be drastically different if it weren’t in place.

“If a person does not have housing, they don’t have access to medical care,” Albany Damien Center Exec. Dir. Perry Junjulas said. “For them, it’s 1980. They’re not going to survive this disease.”

The previous location was destroyed in a fire over four years ago. The new center officially reopened on November 6.

Those in attendance included Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan and Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul.

