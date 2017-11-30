Volunteers and US Military load Toys for Tots train

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Dozens of local volunteers and U.S. Military members are loading up the 2017 Toys for Tots train to get ready for their pinnacle event of the year.

Fifty thousand toys and 1,000 handmade fleece blankets and thousands of hats, coats, and gloves were unloaded from tractor trailers and stuffed into an Amtrak train.

This weekend it will all be distributed to kids across 14 counties in upstate. The train gives them the ability to access the outlying areas like Essex County. The bulk of the toys were collected in drop boxes right in the Capital Region or purchased through donations from Dunkin Donuts.

“To give you an idea, in the Capital Region alone, we covered just shy of about 140,000 children last year with a toy and each kid to put that into perspective gets anywhere from 3-5 toys. This year we plan on being just shy of about 200,000 kids with the current state of affairs,” Staff Sgt. Patrick Lurenz, a Retired U.S. Marine, said.

All kids are welcome to come take a toy and Snack on all the Friehofers cookies and hot chocolate they can get their hands on.

Full schedule

Saturday, December 2, 2017

10:10 – Depart Binghamton Shop

10:15-10:45 Binghamton Yard (N/E crossovers)

12:05-12:40 Bainbridge

1:30-1:50 Oneonta

3:00-3:50 Cobleskill

4:15-4:45 Delanson

Sunday, December 3, 2017

8:00- Depart Albany (no stop)

8:55-09:50 Saratoga

10:10-10:30 Fort Edward

10:55-11:20 Whitehall

12:20-12:45 Port Henry

2:15-2:35 Port Kent

3:25-3:55 Rouses Point