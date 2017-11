CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A string of break-ins at a local community have people living their high alert.

People in Clifton Park have complained their houses being broken into during the day.

According to one of the victims, someone broke her front door, went into her house and completely ransacked her home.

The victim says she thinks they were looking for cash.

Whoever broke in made out with more than $7,000 worth of jewelry and the back part of a check book.