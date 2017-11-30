Safety tips for Holiday decorating

(NEWS10) – It’s the most wonderful time of the year, but the decorations that make our homes beautiful for the holidays can put your family in danger.

Here are the top decorating mistakes that can be found in homes:

IF YOU USE REAL PLANTS, WATCH FOR THE HOLLY : The berries seem harmless enough but just five of them can cause serious damage that can even be fatal for kids.

YOU’RE USING THE WRONG LIGHTS : Make sure to use the ones meant for the outdoors when you’re decorating outside. Also look for the “U-L listing mark,” that means it has the seal of approval from safety engineers. Speaking of flashing lights, those lithium button batteries inside them can come loose and could cause serious injuries if swallowed by a child or pet.

MOVING TO THE CHRISTMAS TREE : Keep it at a safe distance from heat sources and don’t let it dry out. Also make sure that tree is stable, not only does it have to be sturdy, but it also helps to anchor it.

YOU PLUG YOUR LIGHTS IN UNSAFE OUTLETS : Outdoor holiday lights should only be placed into outlets that are “ground-fault circuit interrupters” (GFCI). These protect you from electric shock. Additionally make sure you are using the proper surge protectors in your home for inside lights, as well as outlets that meet the requirements of the National Electrical Code.

DECORATIONS ARE A POTENTIAL CHOKING HAZARD : Some many decorations have tiny parts that could be easily swallowed by a young child or pet. Various ornaments, nativity scenes and other items should be kept out of reach of curious children or pets within the home. Additionally, teaching these home dwellers the proper usage of decorations or what they are meant for. Learning young about their characteristics, establishes a safe tone during the holidays.

