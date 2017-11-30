PCB contamination concerns at playground

SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – People in one local community are concerned about contamination from nearby waterways.

Now, state and federal agencies are getting involved.

People are concerned about the safety of this playground, but it’s not because of any of the equipment, it’s about potential contamination.

Recent flooding at Fort Hardy Park in Schuylerville has some people there concerned about PCB contaminants in the park.

“The flooding is coming into where our kids are playing baseball. It’s our recreational fields. The recreational fields are adjacent to our water wells.”

Mayor Dan Carpenter says he’s become increasingly concerned about the contamination.

He says the original Champlain Canal wasn’t part of the initial dredging for PCB contamination caused by General Electric.

“We’re certainly concerned about the potential levels of PCBs in the park.”

Dec Commissioner Basil Seggos says if PCBs are detected in the area of the park, they would be easily removed. Right now, it’s about finding out how much contamination there is, if any.

“I think it’s premature to know what type of exposure people may have. first we need to know if the material is actually there.”

Some people like Rich Furlani aren’t concerned about PCB contamination.

“They are in the park, they’re everywhere, but they’re everywhere in minor concentrations.”

His bigger concern is the structural stability of the canal banks. Carpenter also agrees.

“We would hate to see that those residences the ballfields are under that threat.”

On Wednesday, the DEC received work that the EPA would be ordering GE to do the testing.

Carpenter says he hopes that can be done as soon as possible.

“Come springtime again we’re going to have elevated water levels and it could flood again.”

Commissioner Seggos says if the EPA doesn’t do the testing then the DEC will step up and do it themselves.