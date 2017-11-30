Officials warn over fake PayPal ordering scam

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A phishing scam targeting your PayPal account to get access to your bank information.

The Better Business Bureau is now warning consumers to be on alert for the scam.

Here’s how it works:

Scammers will send a purchase confirmation email that looks like it’s from PayPal. It will say you recently had a purchase but if you haven’t used your PayPal to shop, it may sound strange to you.

Scammers are hoping that you fall for it.

There’s a link in the email to cancel the transaction but it will instead download malicious malware to your computer. The best option is not to click on the links.

If you have any doubts or concerns, you’re advised to contact PayPal directly.