NY wants to accelerate electric vehicle use in the state

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Governor’s Office announced a $3.5 million grant for innovative research and development proposals to accelerate the use of electric vehicles in the state.

The grant will also be used to find ways to reduce the cost of installing and operating charging stations and provide recommendations on how they can be used for grid resiliency.

The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority is seeking proposals for research projects that highlight the potential impact of electric vehicles on job growth, technical advances, and the overall economy.

An area of particular interest includes proposals for innovative business models and technologies to better manage the relationship between electric vehicles and the electric grid. For example, proposals could focus on:

H ow to reduce the impact of charging vehicles on the grid ;

H ow vehicles can be integrated into buildings to provide backup power ; or

How to r emotely manage electric vehicle charging at peak times .

The governor’s office says the transportation sector is responsible for 40 percent of energy-related greenhouse gas emissions in the state. Compared to gasoline-powered cars, electric cars are more energy efficient and cost about 50 to 70 percent less to operate per mile. As a result, New York is taking a broad approach to accelerating electric vehicle market growth.

More information on funding available and instructions to apply are available here.