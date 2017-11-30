NY lawmaker wants Gov. Cuomo to establish sexual harassment task force

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A New York Assemblywoman is calling Governor Andrew Cuomo to establish a task force to address sexual harassment in state government.

Assemblywoman Sandy Galef wants the task force to review existing state government policies and make recommendations for a uniform standard to handle claims and investigations involving all state workers and officials.

“We have seen only the very beginning of these charges as more people feel braver about coming forward,” said Galef. “Performing thorough investigations will be hard enough. Compounding the challenge will be how we apply different processes to investigate these allegations.”

Galef says the comparison of the Assembly and Senate sexual harassment policies show marked differences in how both manage employee grievances, including investigation procedures and time frames for the entire process once a complaint is formally filed.

Workplace harassment is illegal in New York and is a violation of the state Human Rights Law and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 which forbids discrimination and harassment based on a person’s sex.

Every employee in New York is entitled to a working environment free from sexual harassment. In 2015, the Governor signed into law Galef’s legislation that allowed all workers to file a complaint of sexual harassment with the state, regardless of the size of their employer.