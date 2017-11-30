Money saving tips for the Holiday Season

(NEWS10) – It is time to start trimming and we are not talking about the Christmas tree. We are talking about your budget. By saving and spending wisely, your holiday season doesn’t have to be a total budget-buster.

Here are some ways to keep your spending under control this December:

MAKE A BUDGET : Give yourself a limit and stick to it. Another trick, allocate a specific amount of money to each person on your Christmas list. It is also important to put a little money aside for the little expenses that can catch you by surprise when pay day comes. Things like travel expenses and travel costs and really destroy a budget.

TRACK YOUR SPENDING : Your budget does no good if you don’t keep track of it. Separate your holiday spending from your everyday expenses by making a physical list or even keeping track on your phone. Many banks have apps that allow you to see your everyday spending. Making it easier to go back and track how much you spent on any given day.

CUT BACK ON EXTRAS : There are a lot of temptations around the holidays to spend extra, but those little splurges really add up. Think of it this way, if you purchase a pumpkin spice latte valuing four dollars and fifty cents and get it three times per week throughout December. That’s $162 you’ve spent on pricey drinks. That kind of extra spending really eats away at a budget.

BE WARY OF THE SALES : While sales are often a great opportunity to save money, be careful. Not all deals are created equal. Some stores keep prices the same but simply mark items with a “sale” sign. So always compare, there are a number of apps that allow you to scan a bar code to see if there is a better deal nearby.

START EARLY PREPPING FOR NEXT YEAR : After the holidays are over, evaluate your budget from the current year and start mapping out plans for next year. Look at your goals for each year and see how it aligns with your budget. Looking cutting back in some areas if possible. Also, create a strategy for paying off your credit cards in the coming months so interest rates don’t continue to pile up. Also, develop areas in your home to store gifts for next year as you purchase them, but avoid hoarding as that would contribute to negative buying habits.

