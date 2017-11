ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A new law is in place to prevent the spread of bed bugs in New York.

The legislation will help clarify what is “new” and what is a “used” mattress. This will help consumers understand better the risks of the mattress they are getting.

With the new law, protections will be put in place to protect against cross-contamination of mattresses in order to protect against the spread of bed bugs.