HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A firefighter museum in Hudson is the largest collection of artifacts and history of fire fighters in the world.

The Firefighters Museum is a place to learn about 300 years of heroism and bravery through 50,000 square feet of exhibits, games, models that tell the story of brave men and women throughout the years.

The new exhibit opens Thursday, called “Pump It Up.”

The museum is open daily from 10-4:30 p.m.