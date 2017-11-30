GE announces layoffs at its Schenectady plant

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Electric City getting hit with the announcement of more layoffs at General Electric.

Sources inside GE tell me these layoffs impact salaried employees within the Power Division and the On Shore Wind Division, they engineer things like wind turbines.

This was something many employees were bracing for and the bad news coming just before the holidays.

It’s been no secret that the once massive industrial giant created by Thomas Edison has been in trouble.

General Electric needing to make cuts, especially in the U.S. and on Thursday in Schenectady that meant layoffs.

Sources inside the plant tell NEWS10 ABC that around 75 employees were notified that they’re being let go. those same sources say the number is expected to rise.

This is the fourth in a series of smaller layoffs this year alone.

The company releasing a statement:

“Based on the current challenges in the power industry and a significant decline in orders, GE Power continues to transform our new, combined businessto better meet the needs of our customers. As we have said, we are working to reduce costs and simplify our structure to better align our product solutions, and these steps will include layoffs.These are difficult decision, which does not reflect on our employee’s performance, dedication, and hard work. GE will be providing a comprehensive severance package to impacted employees including outplacement and transition support to new employment.”

The mammoth company once had thousands of employees with many traveling the pedestrian bridge from the Stockade to the plant.

“I’ve walked this 25 years,” Lee Bascom said.

Bascom has enjoyed the bridge that crosses I-890 along with scores of other employees

In the same week layoffs are announced, comes news that the bridge that’s been here since 1968 will come down this summer. The city says cost to the aging walkway just not worth it.

“I understand the fiscal responsibility the city’s got but this is something lots of people enjoy.”

The city engineer says they are looking at making improvements to South Church Street to lead a new pathway to the Mohawk River Bike Path.

Those who use the bridge say when it comes down so will years of history.

Lee told me his job is safe, at least for now.

A spokesperson for the company said they were unable to release the number of employees affected.