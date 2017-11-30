Former Twitter employee speaks out after taking down Pres. Trump’s account

By Published: Updated:

WASHINGTON (CNN) – The man who briefly shut down President Trump’s Twitter account is speaking out.

Bahtiyar Duysak considers himself “an ordinary guy” from Germany who loves living in the United States.

The 28-year-old became famous, or infamous, for taking the president off Twitter for 11 minutes earlier this month.

Duysak was a contractor at Twitter when he made what he called “a mistake.”

He couldn’t give details about how he did it, but says he’s certain that he didn’t break the law.

In fact, Duysak says he respects President Trump’s success.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s