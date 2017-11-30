Former Twitter employee speaks out after taking down Pres. Trump’s account

WASHINGTON (CNN) – The man who briefly shut down President Trump’s Twitter account is speaking out.

Bahtiyar Duysak considers himself “an ordinary guy” from Germany who loves living in the United States.

The 28-year-old became famous, or infamous, for taking the president off Twitter for 11 minutes earlier this month.

Duysak was a contractor at Twitter when he made what he called “a mistake.”

He couldn’t give details about how he did it, but says he’s certain that he didn’t break the law.

In fact, Duysak says he respects President Trump’s success.